Two-story Oakland apartment building catches fire

(KTVU) -- Firefighters in Oakland battled a 2-alarm apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Flames began shooting out of the 2-story building on the 300 block of 105th Avenue near Interstate 880 in East Oakland, just after midnight.

The Oakland firefighters twitter site, @OaklandFireLive, reported multiple engines, trucks and battalions were called to the scene.

Crews said that a unit in the top and a unit in the bottom floor were engulfed in flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it was too early to determine what sparked the fire.

