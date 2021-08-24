U.S. Marshals: California man accused of killing his cousin arrested in Tucson

article

Officials with the United States Marshals Service announced on Aug. 24 that a man wanted for murder has been arrested in Arizona.

According to a statement, officials say Clarence Johnson Jr., who was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Oakland for allegedly killing his cousin, was arrested on the night of Aug. 23.

Officials say Johnson was getting ready to leave Tucson on a Greyhound bus that was bound for Arkansas.

Johnson accused of killing his cousin

Officials with the U.S. Marshals say Johnson allegedly had a fight with his cousin on Aug. 18. Johnson is accused of shooting the victim in the head with a handgun, killing him.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators say Johnson left California, and may be in Tucson. Authorities in Arizona later worked leads Johnson's possible location, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Johnson, officials say, is in the Pima County Jail, and is awaiting extradition back to California. In addition to being wanted for alleged murder, officials say Johnson was also wanted for an alleged parole violation for a manslaughter conviction in 2010.

