US races to find missing airman after Iran downs jet, offers reward

The Brief Iran shot down a U.S. F-15E fighter jet; one service member was rescued while another remains missing as search efforts continue. Iranian state media urged civilians to turn in the missing pilot for a reward. The incident is the first U.S. aircraft loss in the conflict and the first shootdown by enemy fire in over 20 years.



The search entered a second day Saturday in a remote area of Iran for a missing U.S. pilot whose warplane was shot down behind enemy lines.

Iranian authorities have urged residents to turn in the "enemy pilot," offering a reward, according to state media.

U.S. aircraft shot down

What we know:

U.S. officials said Iran shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet Friday. One service member was rescued, while the status of a second remains unknown.

Iranian state media also claimed an A-10 attack aircraft was downed, though U.S. officials have not confirmed that report.

The downing marks the first time U.S. aircraft have been lost in the conflict and the first time in more than 20 years that a U.S. aircraft has been shot down by enemy fire.

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U.S. response

What they're saying:

Neither the White House nor the Pentagon released detailed public information about the incident.

The Pentagon notified the House Armed Services Committee that one service member remains unaccounted for. In a separate statement obtained by The Associated Press, the military acknowledged receiving reports of "an aircraft being shot down" in the Middle East but provided no further details.

In a brief phone interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump declined to discuss search-and-rescue efforts and said the incident would not affect negotiations with Iran.

"No, not at all. No, it’s war," Trump said.

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Escalating conflict

Big picture view:

The incident comes five weeks after U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted Iran. Earlier this week, Trump said Tehran’s "ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed" and vowed to "finish the job."

The loss of the aircraft could signal an escalation in the conflict.

Social media footage showed U.S. drones, aircraft and helicopters hoovering over a mountainous region where Iranian state-affiliated media reported that at least one pilot was ejected.

A television anchor urged residents to turn over any captured pilot to authorities and promised a reward.

Throughout the war, Iran has made repeated claims about downing U.S. aircraft that were not confirmed. This is the first known instance during the conflict in which Iran has publicly called on civilians to help locate a downed pilot.

Economic impact

Iran’s actions, including attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure and its control over the Strait of Hormuz, have unsettled global markets. About one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas passes through the strait in peacetime.

Oil prices have surged, raising concerns about higher costs for goods worldwide.

Aircraft details

The F-15E Strike Eagle is a two-seat fighter aircraft operated by the U.S. Air Force, carrying both a pilot and a weapons systems officer.

Alan Diehl, a former investigator for the Air Force Safety Center, said the aircraft is equipped with an emergency locator beacon that can activate automatically or be turned on manually to aid in rescue efforts.