U.S. stock markets closed for Good Friday

Stock markets in the United States are closed for Good Friday.

They will resume normal trading hours on Monday.

Investors hope the recent surge will continue.

Stocks rallied on Thursday, to close out their best week since 1974.

Economists credit the boost for the Federal Reserve making a surpise, but welcome move by launching a multi-trillion dollar stimulus plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.2%, a jump of nearly 300 points on Thursday.

The Nasdaq increased 0.8%, 62.67 points, and the S&P 500 rose 1.4%, nearly a 40 point bump.

European markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday, as well as Monday for Easter.

