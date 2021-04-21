Uber shares mask enforcement tips for drivers, passengers

Uber is reminding all drivers and passengers that masks are still required to ride in an Uber. The rideshare company says that it is keeping its mask policy in place to follow the federal CDC mandate requiring travelers to wear a mask.

Drivers will be expected to do the following in accordance with this policy:

Before the trip

Keep doors locked until they have verified that the riders are wearing a mask. Do not start the trip until the rider(s) have a mask on, as riders can’t rate trips that have not been started. Use "No face cover or mask" cancellation if any riders are not wearing a mask.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

During the trip:

Remind the rider(s) of Uber’s mask policy. Tell them they’re putting your health and the health of your loved ones at risk if they’re not wearing a mask. Ask the rider(s) to get out at a safe location if they refuse to comply with the mask requirement.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Uber says it developed these driver safety tips after reaching out to 2500 active drivers in its top U.S. cities and asked them how they handle riders who violate the mask policy. Surveys were conducted in Chicago, New York City, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, Minneapolis, and Tampa.

This comes after a woman was caught on dashcam video coughing on an Uber driver and assaulting him in March in San Francisco. The driver had got into an argument with the women because one of them wasn't wearing a mask and police said he pulled over at a gas station a couple of blocks away at San Bruno and Silver avenues.

The woman who grabbed the driver's mask and coughed on him recorded the incident as well and posted several videos on Instagram. The women accused the driver of abandoning them and as they got out, police said one of the women pepper sprayed the driver. Two of the women involved in the incident have reportedly turned themselves into police.

Uber says it has barred the woman accused of assault from using its service and Lyft says it has also barred her from using its service as well.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK