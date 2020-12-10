UC Berkeley announces sweeping pay cuts

UC Berkeley has announced sweeping pay cuts that will affect thousands of its employees.

Chancellor Carol Christ says that the university has lost $340 million since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's been able to recover $140 million through federal relief funding, a temporary halt on pay raises, short term borrowing and other initiatives.

But more cost-saving measures are needed.

Crist says that under the new plan, union-represented staff will have hours cut.

Those not in unions will see furlough days and pay cuts for at least a year.



