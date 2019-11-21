UC Berkeley P.D. release names of people arrested at Coulter event

article

University of California at Berkeley officials on Thursday released the names of five people who were arrested on misdemeanor charges at a protest on Wednesday night that was aimed at disrupting a speech by conservative commentator Ann Coulter.

One person who had a ticket to Coulter's talk at Wheeler Hall on the university's campus was injured in a scuffle with a protester and was transported to a hospital to get treated, according to UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof.

Protest organizers estimated that thousands of people turned out to demonstrate against Coulter.

The event was organized by the Berkeley College Republicans, a campus group that sponsored a series of public speaking events in 2017 that led to controversy.

The group invited far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos to speak but the planned event was violently shut down. Coulter was scheduled to speak later that year, but after safety concerns were raised, she didn't appear.

UC Berkeley identified one of those arrested as Brandy Youssif, who they said is a non-student who was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, trespassing, and failing to leave campus when ordered, which resulted in a seven-day exclusion order from the campus.

Youssif was released on bail from the city of Berkeley jail at 4:37 a.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the university, students Michelle Cardenas and Felicia Jordan-Yamaguchi were both charged with resisting arrest and cited and released at the scene.

Student Stephanie Gutierrez was arrested for resisting arrest and was transported to the city of Berkeley jail but was released without charges.

The university said non-student Vincent Cathaline was charged with wearing a mask or a disguise and resisting arrest and was cited and released on scene.

However, the Berkeley Fire Department transported Cathaline to Highland Hospital in Oakland based on his request to be treated for an unknown medical issue, according to UC Berkeley.