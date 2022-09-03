Expand / Collapse search
UC Berkley to require in-door masks for student who decline flu vaccine

By KTVU staff
Published 
Berkeley
KTVU FOX 2
article

BERKELEY, CA - MAY 22: Pedestrians walk by an entrance to the UC Berkeley campus on May 22, 2014 in Berkeley, California.

Expand

UC Berkley will require students and staff who are not vaccinated against the flu virus to wear masks indoors throughout the flu season, according to their website. 

The university enacted the rule back in 2020, but says they will not enforce it because they don't have any mechanisms to know if students or staff are vaccinated. 

The CDC does not recommend the general public to wear masks indoors to prevent the spread of the flu. 