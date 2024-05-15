UC Irvine pro-Palestine protesters take over campus building

The University of California, Irvine issued a shelter-in-place to all students and staff on Wednesday afternoon after a pro-Palestine protest on campus "escalated," officials said.

"Protest has escalated near the Physical Science Quad. Avoid the area if you are in the area shelter in place for your safety until further notice," school officials said on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 3:15 p.m.

SkyFOX over the scene shows a large law enforcement presence as protesters are seen linking together and surrounding the physical sciences lecture hall, which has since been closed off.

Protesters have draped banners from a balcony of the building outlining their demands for divestment from Israel. On Instagram, the UCI Divest group says it is "reclaiming the university for Palestine and for the people."

The group is also demanding that the university rescind suspension notices that were sent last week to some students involved in the protest, including some that were involved in negotiations with UCI officials, City News Service reports.

Suspected counter-protesters, one carrying a large American flag, were also seen near the encampment.

Because this is a University of California school, the campus is under UC police jurisdiction. There have been no reports of injuries or arrests.

This comes days after pro-Palestinian protesters attempted to disrupt Pomona College's commencement ceremony over the weekend at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The move to the new location nearly 30 miles away from campus came after Pomona College announced that graduation ceremonies would be held off campus due to concerns over Palestinian supporters expanding an encampment near the commencement stage and the college increasing its security presence on campus.

Meanwhile all operations at the University of California, Los Angeles returned to "normal" operations Monday after authorities dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on the Westwood campus.

Law enforcement and security guards remain on campus until the foreseeable future as university leaders say they're at the school to promote safety and monitor conditions as far as continued protests go.

The pro-Palestinian encampment on UCLA's campus was cleared May 2, and more than 200 protesters arrested following a nearly nine-hour standoff, bringing an end to a weeks-long protest calling on University of California officials to divest from Israel.

