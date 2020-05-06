Union City man dies in Los Altos shooting

article

A Union City man died in a shooting in the backyard of a Los Altos home on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded at about 10:55 a.m. after someone reported a shooting in the 1000 block of Highlands Circle where they found Roberto Riviera, 48.

Police said Riviera was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. No arrest had been made as of Wednesday evening. Police did not release any other details of the homicide except to say that Riviera was not a resident of the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2770 or the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (650) 947-2774.