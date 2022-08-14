Union City police arrest 2 in deadly shooting of 28-year-old woman

Police in Union City said two people are in custody after a deadly shooting Friday.

Francisco Alvarez, 29, and John Collins, 60, were arrested for murdering Joan Dolly Delsied, a 28-year-old from Union City. Investigators said they found Delsied around 12:20 a.m. Friday suffering from a single gunshot wound outside a home near the 2500 block of Medallion Drive.

Paramedics attempted to save Delsied but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alvarez was arrested for murder and Collins was arrested for accessory to the murder, officials said.

"We believe the other person was a lookout in that capacity and helped how they were going to plan what they were going to do afterwards," said Sgt. Jean Jiminez.

The gun used in this incident was also recovered.

There was no word on a possible motive.