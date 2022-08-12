Young woman fatally shot in Union City

article

A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road.

When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Despite life-saving measures from officers, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been revealed.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.