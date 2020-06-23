Union City police investigating hate crime after car vandalized with racist graffiti

Police in Union City are investigating a hate crime after someone spray painted racial slurs on a car. The car had signs in its windows supporting “Black Lives Matter.”

The car belongs to an African American man who has parked his car on Almaden Boulevard for three years. He’s encountered no problems until he displayed those BLM signs.

The owner of the white Saturn asked KTVU not to share his identity after he was the victim of hate speech.

“I was kind of shocked and I was like, this is kind of unusual for this neighborhood,” said the victim.

Photos show what had been written on the car Sunday morning, tagged with big black letters that read expletives including the n-word. Another photo shows more derogatory graffiti on the other side.

Visible in the car's windows had been handwritten cardboard signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and "BLM.” One of those signs was found ripped up and the front windshield was smashed.

“To feel the negativity of someone literally vandalizing my property and letting their voice be heard in that type of manner, it scared me at first,” said the victim.

The mayor heard about the incident from the police chief.

“I was outraged,” said Union City Mayor Carol Dutra-Vernaci. “I have lived in this town my entire life and hearing this in this point of time when the entire nation is talking about racial injustice. For this to happen here, it's just outrageous.”

The crime was done sometime overnight Saturday. A police officer personally helped the victim wipe away the hateful words according to the police spokesman.

“He felt that no one should have to go through this,” said Lt. Steven Mendez of Union City Police. “He took it upon himself to do that without being asked.”

Police are checking surveillance video from an apartment complex. Police have no idea who’s behind it.

“At this point we don't know,” said Lt. Mendez. “This is something that isn’t common place in Union City. We have a diverse community.”

Union City’s mayor estimates African Americans make up seven percent of the population with the city predominantly Asian.

Neighbors posted about the incident on Facebook. Some are on edge.

“I was astounded like a cartoon character with my jaw dropped for about a minute,” said Afsheen Olyaie of Union City. “I was astounded something like this happened right in our block.”

The car owner says he’s unsure if he will put the BLM signs back up in his car. He wants to tell the culprit that there’s no place for hate.

“We are all going through some terrible times right now,” said the victim. “We should all reach out and care and love one another.”

Neighbors have offered to start a Go Fund Me page to help fix the car. The car owner says he’s grateful for the community's support. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Union City Police.