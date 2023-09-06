Union City records 5 fentanyl overdoses in a day, including death of teen

Two people died and three others were treated for suspected fentanyl overdoses within a 24-hour period in Union City.

The first overdose occurred on Tuesday morning near Medallion Drive and Whipple Road, according to the Union City Police Department. At that location, officers found an unresponsive person who was subsequently transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities suspect the that fentanyl was involved.

Later that same evening, first responders were dispatched to the Hayward-Union City border for an unresponsive person who was cold to the touch, according to police. Tragically, the victim, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

Not far from that location, another unresponsive person was discovered. Emergency responders successfully revived that person and transported them to a local hospital.

Union City police noted no apparent signs of foul play but found evidence of narcotics use at both scenes.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether there is any connection between the two scenes.

In the early hours of Wednesday, reports came in of an unresponsive person struggling to breath in a restroom on the 33000 block of Western Avenue.

SEE ALSO: SF's 3-month fight against open-air drug markets yields over 100 kilos of narcotics

The Alameda County Fire Department responded and administered Narcan, successfully reviving the person. The person was transported to a nearby hospital.

Shortly thereafter, there was another report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the same property. First responders returned to the location and administered Narcan, successfully reviving the person, who was then transported to a local hospital.

Suspected fentanyl was discovered inside the vehicle, according to the police.

Investigators are actively working to determine the source of the fentanyl in these five incidents. Those with information regarding these cases are encouraged to contact the police at 510-675-5207 or via email at tips@unioncity.org.