Union Pacific train derails in Sacramento County train yard

Crews from Union Pacific and Roseville fire department are on the scene of a train derailment at the Union Pacific train yard in Roseville.

The derailment happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the recieving yard in Sacramento County. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

A total of five train cars derailed reports Sacramento affiliate KCRA. Three overturned and two remain upright.

Local officials report the derailment did not happen on the main line.

No one was injured in the derailment.