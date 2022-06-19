Union police asking for help in finding 63-year-old missing woman

article

Union City police are asking for public assistance in finding Larisa Meredith who was last seen Saturday.

Meredith is a 63-year-old Asian female who was last seen Saturday in the area of Petunia Ct around 10:54 a.m., police said. She was wearing a yellow baseball hat, black sweatshirt, white shirt, and black pants.

She stands 4'11" tall and weighs 160 pounds, police said.

Police said Meredith takes medication and has some medical problems.

Anyone with information that can assist in helping safely locates Larisa Meredith should call 911 or contact the police.