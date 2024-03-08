No injuries were reported after a United Airlines flight went off of the taxiway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Friday morning, officials say.

According to United Airlines, after UA2477 landed, the Boeing 737 MAX 8 exited the taxiway into a grassy area.

The flight from Memphis had 160 passengers and six crew members onboard, United Airlines says.

Airline officials say customers got off of the plane using air stairs and were bused to the terminal. Their team is assisting passengers with onward connections and other needs.

"We are removing luggage from the aircraft and will work to reunite customers with their belongings as quickly as possible. We are thankful for the actions of our crew to deplane all passengers safely," United Airlines said, in part, in a statement.

The airline says their teams will move the aircraft from the taxiway as soon as they are able to do so.

United Airlines says they will work with the NTSB, FAA and Boeing to understand what happened.

In a statement, Houston Airports said, "Around 8 a.m. today, a United Airlines flight landed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). As it was exiting the runway, the aircraft left the pavement and entered the grass along Runway 9-27.

Fortunately, no one on board was injured. The Houston Fire Department and Houston Airports Operations immediately responded and safely evacuated all passengers.

Per federal regulation, the FAA has been notified. United Airlines is working to remove the plane, which is not impacting flight operations. Flights in and out of lAH continue without interruption.

For more details about the flight, please reach out to United Airlines."