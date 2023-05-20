UniverSoul Circus returns to Bay Area under the big top

The long-running UniverSoul Circus is back in the Bay Area.

Under the big top in Richmond, fans will enjoy performances that include horseback riders, dancers, acrobats, motorcycle stunts, and more.

The circus went on a break during the height of the pandemic. Now they're ready to show their latest creations with the theme "We all Belong."

Performers say they're excited to see audiences again.

It's number one interaction, we interact with them, call them on stage," said Rae-Ann Cabralis. "It's a very cultured, a diverse circus, when you get here, it's something unexpected."

This is the 29th year for the multi-cultural favorite. The circus will be in town at the Hilltop Mall in Richmond through June 19.

