Unprovoked neck stabbing at Emeryville Chik-fil-A

Police are investigating what they are calling an unprovoked attack on a victim at the Chik-fil-A in Emeryville.

Officer B. Worthen said that police were called out on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. to the fast food restaurant at 1525 40th Street after someone reported a stabbing.

When Emeryville police arrived, they found that Oakland police had already shown up and the victim had left.

Worthen said that police reviewed video of what happened, which showed that a female suspect walked by the victim and cut that person's neck with some type of object, causing only a minor injury.

However, Worthen said the attack "appeared unprovoked."

Worthen described the suspect as a tall white woman, about six feet tall, with slick brown hair. She was last seen walking westbound on 40th Street and was wearing a gray hoodie and sweats.

If anyone has information, they can call the criminal investigation division at 510-596-3700.