USS Hornet in Alameda holds online Memorial Day event

The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum held an online Memorial Day commemoration event Monday, offering a virtual opportunity to mark the day of remembrance.

Since 1998, when it opened to the public, the floating museum has held an annual Memorial Day commemoration event. This year, it was cancelled due to local and state COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders that have temporarily closed indoor museums.

The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum held a virtual Memorial Day commemoration event on May 25, 2020 due to the coronavirus closure. (USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum)

"We are sad to miss such an important holiday," museum operators said on its website.

But in an effort to continue its tradition of honoring those who have served their country, USS Hornet volunteers Sue Renner and retired U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Lewis Ross helped the museum's employees curate an online commemoration, which included videos of past Memorial Day ceremonies aboard the ship.

"It was the bravery and sacrifice of the men who sailed in this historic ship that ensured she survived multiple enemy attacks and even a devastating typhoon," Executive Director Michael C. McCarronCaptain, USN (ret.) wrote on the USS Hornet's website when the museum announced its closure in March.

The virtual ceremony can be found here. More information on the museum can be found at uss-hornet.org.

Bay City News contributed to this report.