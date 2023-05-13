Vacaville teen arrested for killing another teen after 'altercation'

Police made an arrest in a shooting that killed a teenager in Vacaville on Thursday, authorities said.

A 16-year-old was shot and killed Thursday evening in the 100 block of Meadows Drive after an "altercation" between him and a 17-year-old. The 17-year-old suspect also suffered from gunshot injuries from the altercation. Officials said these injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested Friday evening around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect, a Vacaville resident, was charged with murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He remains in a local hospital and will be taken to the Solano County Juvenile Hall once he is released.

Officials did not say if the victim was the one who shot the suspect before dying at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Meek with the Vacaville Police Department at (707) 469-4810. Anonymous tips can be submitted at (707) 454-5722.