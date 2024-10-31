Valero Refining Co. fined unprecedented $82M for air quality violations

article

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District and California Air Resources Board on Thursday announced a nearly $82 million penalty as part of a legal settlement against Valero Refining Co. in Benicia in the hopes of addressing significant air pollution violations.

This penalty is the largest ever assessed in the Air District’s history, officials said.

Over $64 million of these funds will be returned to the local community to finance projects aimed at reducing air pollution exposure, mitigating air pollution impacts and improving public health in areas surrounding the refinery, air district officials said in a news release.

These projects will be selected through a public process with input from residents, community organizations, elected officials and advocates representing the impacted area.

The remainder of the penalty will be used to fund clean air projects in "overburdened communities" throughout the Bay Area, as well as to offset the costs of investigating and prosecuting the case.

"Today's historic penalty against Valero Refining Co. for its egregious emissions violations underscores the Air District’s unwavering commitment to holding polluters accountable and safeguarding the health of those living in refinery communities," Bay Area Air Quality Management District Executive Officer Philip Fine said in a statement. "Investing these funds back into the community will empower local residents to drive air quality projects that benefit the surrounding neighborhoods, advancing our mission of cleaner air for all."

Valero has a section on its website dedicated to this settlement.

"Valero is committed to environmental compliance and has worked closely with the district to make progress in reducing emissions containing trace levels of organic compounds from the hydrogen vent well before this settlement was reached," the company stated. "This agreement demonstrates our commitment to remain one of California's lowest-emitting refiners while underscoring Valero’s unwavering pledge to safe and environmentally responsible operations."

Benicia's mayor was pleased with the news.

"This penalty sends a strong message; adherence to air quality standards is both necessary and expected, and failure to do so can lead to significant fines," Benicia Mayor Steve Young and a member of the Air District Board of Directors said in a statement. "Benicia residents need to know that air quality violations are taken seriously."

The penalty stems from a 2019 inspection that found unreported emissions from the facility’s hydrogen system containing harmful organic compounds in violation of Air District regulations.

These organic compounds contributed to the Bay Area’s regional smog and particulate pollution problems, officials said, and they contained benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene, or BTEX, compounds, which cause cancer, reproductive harm and other toxic health effects.

Air District inspectors said they discovered that refinery management had known since at least 2003 that emissions from the hydrogen system contained these harmful and toxic air contaminants but did not report them or take any steps to prevent them.

The refinery emitted an estimated 8,400 tons of these organic compounds in total over this period in violation of Air District regulations – an average of more than 2.7 tons for each day on which a violation occurred, over 360 times the legal limit, officials said.

Subsequent investigations uncovered a host of other problems involving the hydrogen system, including emissions in violation of applicable limits, failure to install required emissions abatement equipment, failure to inspect equipment for leaks and failure to report required information, among other violations.

In response, Valero stated on its website that the company tried to comply with federal rules associated with the hydrogen system; however, the district "has much more stringent regulations."

​In 2022, Valero said the district's own Health Risk Assessments modeling indicated that the possibility of exposure to these emissions at levels that could potentially cause short-term effects could have occurred only two hours out of 43,710 hours, or 0.005% of the time. The HRA also found the risk of developing adverse health conditions from long-term exposures to be negligible, below the recognized risk threshold, Valero stated.

​"Robust state-of-the-art air monitoring systems, with data readily accessible to the community," also show that the Benicia refinery has consistently had very low concentrations of ambient benzene at the fence line compared to other U.S. refineries, with results well below the EPA action level of 9 ug/m3 or 2.8 parts per billion, the company emphasized.

In addition to the penalty, Valero will be required to undertake several measures to prevent future violations.

Valero will be required to reconfigure the facility’s main hydrogen vent and vents in its hydrogen production plants to prevent emissions from being released directly into the atmosphere, officials said. Valero will also be required to implement a training program to ensure that its staff are fully aware of all relevant Air District regulations.

This penalty is the third major fine the Air District has assessed against Bay Area refineries this year.

In February, the Air District announced a $20 million penalty against the Chevron refinery in Richmond, and earlier this month the Air District announced a $5 million penalty against the Marathon refinery in Martinez.

"These significant penalties should put the refineries and other industrial operations on notice," Alexander Crockett, the air district’s general counsel, said in a statement. "If you violate our regulations and pollute our air, we will hold you accountable to the maximum extent provided for by law."

CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of effective approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation, and the world.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality in the nine-county Bay Area.