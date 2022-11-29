Vallejo agrees to pay $300,000 to man tackled by police in 2019

article

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who filed an excessive use of force lawsuit against the city's police department.

Adrian Burrell, a filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, was tackled by officer David McLaughlin in 2019 for reportedly filming a traffic stop. McLaughlin reportedly tackled Burrell in an attempt to prevent his actions from being recorded.

The video shows officer McLaughlin holding a motorcycle rider at gunpoint in Burrell's driveway.

Burrell filmed the interaction from his porch. When Burrell refused to stop filming at McLaughlin's request, he allegedly holstered his weapon and walked toward Burrell.

According to Burrell, McLaughlin smashed Burrell's face into a pole and swung him into a pole.

According to the Vallejo Sun, Burrell said he will use his settlement money to "seed the founding of a non-profit organization that will provide the families of individuals who are affected by police violence, and the survivors of community violence time and space to heal."

"I was assaulted by a police officer who participated in blood rituals, the bending of badges to celebrate murders of black and brown folks," Burrell added in his statement. "No amount of money can give back what was taken from me during this violent assault nor during the dehumanizing, patronizing and disrespectful litigation process."



McLaughlin has been a Vallejo police officer since 2014 and was previously in the Oakland Police Department. MCLaughlin has previously been sued for alleged civil rights violations.

In 2014, David McLaughlin was named in a suit alleging that he and another officer pulled over Frederick Cooley without cause, held him at gunpoint and searched his car.

The complaint alleges they falsified a police report saying that Cooley was in possession of a controlled substance, but the Solano County District Attorney's Office later abandoned those charges. The civil case was dismissed after Cooley died.

McLaughlin has also been involved in two shootings since joining Vallejo police. He and Officer Matt Komoda fired on a suspect who was allegedly driving at them before crashing into a parked car on Aug. 31, 2016. No one was injured.

On Aug. 2, 2017, Komoda and David McLaughlin were two of five officers who shot and killed Jeffrey Barboa after a pursuit into Richmond.

Police rammed Barboa's car to disable it. Barboa got out of the car with a machete and the officers shot him. His death was later ruled a suicide.