Woman found dead near Vallejo freeway

A woman found dead near a Vallejo freeway earlier this week died from blunt force trauma, and authorities are investigating her death as a homicide.

Woman found near freeway on-ramp

What we know:

Officers responded at about 2:29 p.m. Monday to the area of Georgia and Steffan streets after receiving a report of a deceased person, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman in a landscaped area between the eastbound Interstate 80 on-ramp and Steffan Street.

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Coroner rules death a homicide

Detectives and investigators from the Solano County Coroner's Office observed injuries on the woman's body at the scene. Her body was taken to the coroner's office for further examination.

On Wednesday, the coroner determined the woman died from blunt force trauma, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Police said the circumstances surrounding the woman's death remain under investigation.

Her identity has not been released.

No arrests have been announced, and no additional information was immediately available.