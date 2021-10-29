Vallejo police arrest 2 men after ghost guns, ammo and explosives discovered

article

Police in Vallejo on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with a domestic disturbance and ultimately recovered multiple high-powered ghost guns, firearms, ammunition and explosives.

On Wednesday at 11:08 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a report of two armed men involved in an altercation with a woman in the 800 block of Miller Avenue.

Police said the suspects, identified as Vincent Souza, 21, and Anthony Souza, 22, both of Vallejo, confronted the woman after an alleged package theft from their porch.

Police said the suspects armed themselves with a bat and gun and became involved in a physical altercation with the woman, injuring her.

Officers located the suspects and the woman in front of the residence, conducted a protective sweep of the suspects' residence and located several illegal assault rifles, police said.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant and discovered multiple non-serialized assault rifles, drum magazines, pistols and other firearms.

A total of eight unregistered handguns, six unregistered assault rifles, two inert grenades, 700 rounds of ammunition, 17 high capacity magazines, three drum magazines, a suppressor and a ballistic vest were also discovered, police said.

The two suspects were arrested in connection with several crimes including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of illegal assault weapons, exhibiting firearms, possession of large capacity magazines and carrying loaded firearms, police said.