Vallejo police arrest robbery suspects, including one wanted for coughing on security guards

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a string of robberies, one of whom was wanted on a sole robbery where they were able to escape the scene by coughing at security guards, according to Vallejo police.

The suspects, Kadeem Reese, a 30-year-old Vallejo resident, and Julie Santos, a 40-year-old Vallejo resident, were both arrested separately in April, but Santos is the suspect in the coughing theft case on March 27.

Kadeem Reese, 30, was arrested in connection to a string of robberies.

According to police, the coughing robbery occurred at about 6:07 p.m. at a business in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. Santos allegedly concealed merchandise and left the store without paying. When confronted, police said she approached the guards and began coughing in their faces.

Police said the guards let Santos go after she started coughing. She turned herself in on Tuesday, when it was determined she was wanted on a separate theft warrant.

Reese was arrested on April 3, and is alleged to be the primary suspect in a slew of 12 robberies in the city at gas stations and convenience stores throughout March.

During the investigations into those thefts, police became aware of Reese's association with Santos, though police didn't specify the extent of their relationship.

Both Reese and Santos have prior criminal convictions, according to police.

Anyone with additional information on the cases is asked to call Vallejo police Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.