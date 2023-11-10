Expand / Collapse search

Vallejo police investigate fatal shooting of man who walked into hospital

By Pete Young
Vallejo
Bay City News
Vallejo police investigate a shooting that left one man dead on Sunday August 14, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Vallejo Police Department)

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police are investigating the shooting of a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night and died.

Police said they were called to the hospital about 11:40 p.m. about the man who had been shot at least once and died of his injuries.

He was brought to the hospital by a woman who said the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Selfridge Street, police said Friday.

The male's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family by the Solano County Coroner's Office, police said. 

The killing is the 20th homicide in Vallejo this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425 or Stephanie.McDonough@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.

