Vallejo police investigating shooting near high school

By KTVU Staff
VALLEJO, Calif. - A high school in Vallejo was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting incident in the area.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, the shooting happened near John Finney High School in the 1300 block of Amador Street.

The school was placed on lockdown, which was later lifted.

No injuries were reported.

Vallejo police said the suspect in the case is a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40, approximately 5'8" with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap with a black puff jacket, dark jeans. 

He wasn't wearing any shoes, police said. 