Vallejo police looking for armed carjacking suspect

Police in Vallejo are looking for a suspect in a carjacking on Friday morning.

At 7:51 a.m. Friday, Vallejo police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking near Plaza Drive and Admiral Callaghan Lane. Upon arrival, officers determined that the suspect, later identified as Branden Bruce, brandished a firearm and kidnapped his victim.

Bruce allegedly forced the victim to drive their vehicle to another location within Vallejo. Bruce proceeded to rob the victim of personal belongings before fleeing in the victim's vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for Bruce, who is known to frequent the Vallejo area. He is associated with two vehicles -- a silver 2021 Nissan Maxima (Nevada license plate 330P16) and a Ford Fusion (California license plate 8TDR917).