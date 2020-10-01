Expand / Collapse search

Vallejo police officer involved in fatal shooting of Willie McCoy terminated

By Aja Seldon
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTVU) - A Vallejo police officer involved in two fatal shootings, including the death of rapper Willie McCoy, has been terminated. 

The City of Vallejo announced that police chief Shawny Williams issued a termination letter on Wednesday to Officer Ryan McMahon. 

The city said his firing comes, "after an Internal Affairs investigation concluded, among other things, that McMahon violated department policies by engaging in unsafe conduct and neglect for basic firearm safety during the incident." 

McMahon is one of six officers that fired 55 rounds into a vehicle occupied by 20-year-old Willie McCoy in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. 

The officer also fatally shot Ronell Foster, who was unarmed on a bike, during a scuffle after chasing him into an alley. The city settled a civil case with Foster's family for $5.7 million. 