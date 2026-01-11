Vallejo police seek driver who fled scene of crash that left woman dead

article

Vallejo police are searching for a driver who was involved in an early-morning crash on Saturday that left a woman dead.

What we know:

Vallejo Police Department officers were sent about 5:05 a.m. on Saturday to the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street on reports of the crash and found the woman injured in the area, according to a department statement.

She died of her wounds at the scene. Her name was not released.

Two other people were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for evaluation, though police did not share their conditions.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed the crash involved two cars, at least one of which also struck the woman. Police also learned that the driver of one of the cars fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

What's next:

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact Officer Nicholas Petrie of the VPD Traffic Division at (707) 648-4329 or via email at Nicholas.Petrie@cityofvallejo.net .

The VPD noted the woman’s death marks the city's second recorded fatal traffic collision of 2026.