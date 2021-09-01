Vallejo reinstates indoor mask mandate; half the city fully vaccinated

People in Vallejo will need to start wearing masks indoors again regardless of vaccination status, making it the second city in Solano County to reinstate its own mask mandate.

Solano County is the only Bay Area that didn't reinstate an indoor mask mandate during this delta surge.

That prompted cities within the county, like Benicia to go it alone.

But on Tuesday night, the Vallejo City Council voted unanimously to require people ages 4 and up to wear a mask, indoor regardless of their vaccination status.

MORE: Benicia only city in Solano County with mask mandate

At the council meeting, some members expressed frustration with Solano County Public Health for being the only county in the area that didn't require indoor mask wearing.

And several people applauded the council's decision.

Francisco Rosales said he thinks it's a good idea to protect people on Wednesday morning.

A woman named Rose added that a lot of people still don't want to be vaccinated, so she thinks they should at least be forced to cover their mouths.

City leaders say there is no fine or punishment for people who don't comply but that anyone, regular citizens, businesses or public officials can now ask people to comply.

Vallejo's mayor says 52% of eligible residents in the county are fully vaccinated.

The council will revisit the issue of mask mandates in six weeks.

Advertisement

But the mayor says they could decide to get rid of this new mask mandate before then if the city's vaccination rate goes up to 85%.