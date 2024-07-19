Vallejo gun battle leaves 16-year-old boy dead

Residents in Vallejo said a gun battle near City Hall left a 16-year-old boy dead. They are upset at the senseless loss of life.

Some are concerned for their own safety and that of the families and older residents in the area.

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex down the street from Vallejo City Hall around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy on the ground with at least one gunshot wound.

"I heard multiple gunshots. It lasted about five to six minutes. It sounded like a shootout," Maurice Brown, a witness, said.

Brown said that the incident began with a gun battle outside the complex on the street.

Featured article

Neighbors said they heard dozens of gunshots.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she got down on the floor when she heard the gunfire as the shooting seemed close.

Bullets riddled many cars that were parked on the street.

"Basically, I just stayed in. It's scary," said neighbor Robert Powell.

It is not clear if the 16-year-old boy lived in the complex.

Neighbors recognized him as a familiar face in the area, and his family arrived at the crime scene shortly after.

"No one needs to die like this. My heart goes out to that baby's mother," a woman stated.

Witnesses reported that police responded quickly, but medical assistance was slow.

"The response, that was just terrible," said Brown. He added that the teen appeared to be able to move his arm while on the ground, but died by the time paramedics arrived.

"I was mad. I was upset because he was a youngster. He was alive," said Brown.

Neighbors hope the young boy's death will give parents pause.

"Don't be afraid of your kids. Talk to them. Tell them what's right from wrong. Tell them why you need to put the gun down," said one woman who lives in the complex.

Vallejo police are investigating the motive and circumstances of the fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU.