16-year-old dies in Vallejo shooting near apartment complex

A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting in Vallejo on Wednesday night, the Vallejo Police Department confirmed to KTVU.

Police were called to a shooting on the 100 block of Carolina Street just after 11:30 p.m. They found a teenage boy at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but he died at the scene.

The death is now under investigation as a homicide. This is the 12th person to die by homicide in the city of Vallejo this year.

Homicide Detectives are now investigating the shooting. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Jordon Patzer at (707) 648-4278 or Jordon.Patzer@cityofvallejo.net or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net