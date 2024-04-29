Two Vallejo schools went into lockdown on Monday after a student brought a gun to school, according to officials.

The Vallejo Unified School District notified parents that a gun was found on the campus of Jesse Bethel High School.

The district said a student brought the gun to school.

The student, who has not been identified, fled the campus and is sought by police.

As a result, the high school and nearby Wardlaw Elementary were placed on lockdown through dismissal.

No one was injured.