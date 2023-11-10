Vehicle collides with bicyclist, cyclist killed in Oakland, police say

The Oakland Police Department say they are investigating a traffic collision where a bicyclist was killed Friday night.

Police said officers responded to the collision involving the cyclist and a vehicle at 98th Avenue and Empire Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers located the unresponsive victim in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not indicate if the driver stayed at the scene or if this was a hit-and-run.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.