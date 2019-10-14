Vehicle collision sends 5 victims to hospital in San Francisco's Nob Hill
SAN FRANCISCO - Five people have been hospitalized in connection with a vehicle collision in San Francisco's Nob Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the city's Fire Department.
The collision occurred around 3:40 p.m. at Washington and Jones streets, fire officials said.
The department is asking people to avoid the area.
