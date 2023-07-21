Vehicle smashes into Hayward pizza shop after road rage shooting: police

A vehicle slammed into a pizza parlor in Hayward on Friday after a road rage shooting, according to police.

Hayward police said that they were notified shortly before noon of a road rage incident involving a white car and a truck. During the altercation, an occupant in the white car fired shots at the truck, according to police.

Authorities said one of the vehicles crashed into a Roundtable Pizza, located in the 22400 block of Foothill Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

As of now, police have not taken any suspect into custody.