Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle smashes into Hayward pizza shop after road rage shooting: police

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Hayward
KTVU FOX 2

Car slams into Hayward pizza shop

A car slammed into a Round Table Pizza in Hayward.

HAYWARD, Calif. - A vehicle slammed into a pizza parlor in Hayward on Friday after a road rage shooting, according to police.

Hayward police said that they were notified shortly before noon of a road rage incident involving a white car and a truck. During the altercation, an occupant in the white car fired shots at the truck, according to police.

Featured

Driver shoots teacher's car in frightening Oakland road rage encounter
article

Driver shoots teacher's car in frightening Oakland road rage encounter

A woman shared her story of a frightening encounter on the city streets of uptown Oakland. She said her ordeal stemmed from a road rage incident that escalated to a driver firing his gun at her car.

Authorities said one of the vehicles crashed into a Roundtable Pizza, located in the 22400 block of Foothill Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

As of now, police have not taken any suspect into custody.