3 hurt after car chase, shooting in East Bay

Three people were hurt after their vehicle was shot at and chased from Richmond to El Cerrito, ultimately leading to a collision, according to police.

The chase started at 1st Street and Macdonald Avenue in Richmond and extended across a span of 50 city blocks. The cars raced into neighboring El Cerrito where the victims' vehicle crashed into a parked car near Mono Avenue.

Suspects in a black 4-door crossover opened fire on the victims after they crashed.

Featured article

Residents and businesses along Macdonald Avenue are being asked by police to check if they have surveillance footage of the incident.

Authorities have not said whether the victims' injuries were a consequence of the shooting or the subsequent crash.

Furthermore, no details have been disclosed regarding the events leading up to this incident or possible suspects.

Both the El Cerrito Police Department and the Richmond Police Department are investigating.