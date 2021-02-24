Veteran Alameda County prosecutor running for DA

A veteran Alameda County prosecutor is now running for district attorney.



Jimmie Wilson has spent the last 16 years as a prosecutor.

He grew up in San Francisco's Bayview Hunters Point and says many of the friends he grew up with are either in prison or dead.

Wilson says he's running on a platform of transparency, accountability and fairness, and says his background brings a different perspective to the job.

"I think that brings a bit of, I want to say legitimacy, to the community, especially young men and young women of color," he said on Tuesday. "I want to give them, show them my example and connect with them in a way a normal DA can't."



If elected, Wilson would be the first person of color in the position for Alameda County.

He's also the first internal candidate to run against an incumbent.

Civil rights Pamela Price, who is also Black, announced she is also running for the seat.

Current DA Nancy O'Malley has not indicated yet if she's seeking re-election next year.