Victim injured in Fremont shooting, police say 2 outstanding suspects fled city

Police in Fremont are advising the public to avoid the area of Paseo Padre Parkway and Warwick Drive Wednesday afternoon following a shooting where one person was injured.

The shooting was reported at 2:06 p.m. Police posted on their social media account about the incident. They said the victim was being transported by vehicle to a local hospital by the person who reported a shooting. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Investigators confirmed the shooting happened on Locke Court, which is near Paseo Padre Parkway, police spokeswoman Yanneth Contrada said.

According to police, there are two outstanding suspects connected to this case. Police believe they fled the city. There were no suspect descriptions available.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

Bay City News contributed to this report.