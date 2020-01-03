Victim, suspects in fatal laptop theft in Oakland identified

Two people were charged Friday for their roles in a theft at an Oakland coffee shop that left a man dead as he tried to get his stolen laptop back.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Byron Reed Jr., 22, of San Francisco with murder and special circumstance of committing murder during a robbery. Javon Lee, 21, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and both men were charged with second-degree robbery.

Authorities said on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Shuo Zeng, 34, was working on his laptop inside a Starbucks in Oakland's Montclair District when one of the suspects walked up and took it.

Witnesses said Zeng ran out of the coffee shop and chased after the suspect to try and reclaim his laptop.

Officers said Lee hoped into a BMW that driven by Reed Jr. and as he drove off Zeng was struck.

He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

According to his Linkedin profile, he was a native of China, graduated with a degree in physics from Sichuan University and got a doctorate at Kansas State University. Zeng's profile indicated that he moved to the Bay Area in 2015 to work for Aspera, an IBM company in Emeryville, as a research scientist and engineer.

Advertisement

Friends said the victim was killed on his birthday.