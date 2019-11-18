Victims identified in fatal shooting at football watch party in Fresno

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the victims shot and killed at a football watch party on Sunday after two gunmen snuck into the backyard of a home where family and friends were gathered and opened fire.

The victims were 23-year-old Xy Lee, 23, of Fresno; Phia Vang, 31, of Fresno; Kou Xiong, 38, of Fresno; and Kalaxang Thao, 40, of Fresno.

According to Fox affiliate KMPH, Xy Lee was a well-known singer in the Hmong community.

Six other people were wounded in the shooting but their identities haven't been released by law enforcement.

KMPH reports, entertainer JN Vang was also shot but he survived and is in surgery.

Authorities said the home where the shooting occurred may have been targeted after some of the men at the party were involved in a disturbance last week.

Shots rang out around 7:45 p.m. at a home on Lamona Ave. in Southeast Fresno where 30 to 40 people gathered at a home to watch a football game on TV.

The gathering included family members and children of all ages.

Police said there were 16 men in the backyard watching the game when two suspects made entry through an unlocked gate and started shooting at the group.

Police said there were no prior calls for service to the home and the family who lives at the residence had no criminal ties.