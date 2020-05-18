Video appointments for marriage licenses begins in L.A. County Monday

Starting Monday, couples will be able to make marriage license appointments in Los Angeles County for the first time in about two months.

The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, which closed all of its offices to the public March 16 as part of an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, said it has been working to implement an executive order earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom allowing marriage licenses to be issued utilizing videoconferencing.

To make an appointment for services through the video conferencing system, one or both individuals must meet the following criteria:

• One individual must be a resident of Los Angeles County;

• Both individuals must be in the same place within California;

• Both individuals must have valid government identification;

• Must have a device with video/audio capabilities such as a desktop

or laptop computer, tablet or phone;

• Must have an Internet connection.

The county will post information Monday on how to make an appointment for marriage licenses on its website.

