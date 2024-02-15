Video captures California gas explosion that injured 9 firefighters

article

Nine LA firefighters were injured - two critically - when a 100-gallon compressed natural gas cylinder being used to power a semi-truck exploded in the Wilmington area Thursday morning.

Ten firefighters responded to the scene - nine were injured and taken to the hospital. One is receiving specialized care in the burn unit.

Two were listed in critical condition.

Several other firefighters who were injured were evaluated and treated at the scene.

According to authorities, crews responded to the 1100 block of North Alameda St. near Henry Ford just before 7 a.m. to a reported accident involving a big rig that had caught on fire.

A home security camera captured the moment a truck exploded in Los Angeles on Thursday, injuring several firefighters.

Officials said the explosion occurred in a tank of compressed natural gas that was part of the truck's fuel system. The truck carried two fuel tanks, one of which exploded six minutes after firefighters arrived on scene. The blast was so powerful it caused a transformer to explode.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said the driver of the truck was not injured. Scott said the driver, a woman, noticed something wrong with the truck and called 911, leading to the LAFD response.

"Frankly, it's remarkable none of them were more severely injured," said Dr. Molly Deane of Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

Officials provide an update on the firefighters injured in an explosion in Wilmington on Thursday morning.

SkyFOX video over the scene shows at least two other cars with broken windows and other damage sustained from the explosion.

Pieces of the truck went flying, some landing in nearby homes.

"I'm here with a simple message to our firefighters in the building behind me, and at fire stations across our city, watching the news this morning unfold: the four million people of Los Angeles stand with you," LA Mayor Bass said during Thursday's press conference.

Authorities said there was no danger to residents who live nearby.

There is also no ongoing threat to the public, officials announced during Thursday's press conference.

"I'm reminded of how heroic our members are and that each and every day they are putting themselves in harm's way to provide an incredible level of expertise and professionalism to the people that we serve," said Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley.

Crowley said a "significant incident review team" will be assembled to review the department's response and tactics employed while responding to Thursday morning's truck fire, and the team will "gather opportunities for improvement."