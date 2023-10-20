Video: Dozens loot Sacramento-area 7-Eleven store after sideshow

Dozens of suspects looted and vandalized a 7-Eleven store after a sideshow, authorities said. Some suspects involved are also believed to be from the Bay Area.

On Oct. 8 around 11:30 p.m., the 7-Eleven convenience store on Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda was "terrorized." Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were on scene minutes after getting the call, but the suspects were gone by the time they arrived.

In their initial investigation, authorities discovered that some suspects were "likely from the Bay Area."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Looters vandalize 7-Eleven store in Rio Linda

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Anonymous tips can be left at (916) 874-TIPS.