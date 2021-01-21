Video emerges of alleged Vallejo police beating

Newly-obtained video shows a then-Vallejo police detective apparently lunging at and attacking a car-chase suspect without provocation in a holding cell. That detective is now a lieutenant.

The video shows Detective Kent Tribble searching suspect Enrique Cruz in a cell at the Vallejo Police Department back in 2012.

There's no sound, so it's unclear what's being said.

But a few minutes later, the detective rushes at Cruz.

"Tribble lunges at him, forces him against the wall," said Brian Krans, an independent journalist.

Another officer comes in, and they wrestle him to the ground. Tribble again punches the suspect.

Advertisement

More backup arrives.

"Other officers come in, and they bind Mr. Cruz by his hands and legs and leave him bleeding in the holding cell," Krans said.

Krans obtained the video and wrote a story in The Appeal about Tribble and his history of using force.

In the Cruz incident, "It doesn't appear to show that he showed any signs of aggression, that he was doing what Tribble was seemingly telling him what to do," Krans said.

Vallejo police declined to comment Thursday on the incident in the video. A spokeswoman confirmed to KTVU that the city doesn't have any disclosable records involving Tribble for this or any other incidents, including two deadly shootings. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in both those cases.

"I'm not very surprised," Krans said. "Accountability is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but it doesn't seem to happen."

Tribble is now a lieutenant and has previously worked in internal affairs and served as a point of contact for the media.

In 2019, Tribble spoke to KTVU about a separate use of force by another officer, saying people should not jump to conclusions after watching a video.

"You must remain aware that when you see a video you are not, just like me, aware of all the factors involved in that incident," Tribble said then.

"It's despicable," said civil rights attorney Melissa Nold, who estimates she's sued Vallejo police at least 20 times for civil-rights violations. Those suits led to settlements.

"This is the culture of Vallejo," Nold said. "This is what we've been talking about for years going on with the Vallejo (police), unprovoked, gratuitous violence."