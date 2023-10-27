Video: Masked men pull off crash robbery on California freeway

Four masked men pulled off a crash robbery on a busy Southern California freeway Tuesday afternoon.

A witness captured the video of the group getting out of a minivan after crashing into a car in Los Angeles. Wearing dark clothes and hoodies, the suspects ransacked the smoking car that was sitting on the shoulder of the freeway.

The witness said at first they thought it was a hit-and-run gone bad but realized it was more serious.

CHP said crimes like this are extremely rare and people should not confront criminals in the act.

