Video: officer skillfully retrieves phone from Golden Gate Bridge ledge

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Golden Gate Bridge
A patrol officer became a viral video star by delicately retrieving a cellphone that someone had dropped onto a ledge of the Golden Gate Bridge.

The officer got flat on his stomach and extended a gripping tool through the barrier on the side of the pedestrian walkway to reach down to the phone.

It took quite an effort, but the officer had the dexterity and precision to lift the phone with the tool and bring it back to its owner.

A visitor from Los Angeles recorded the patrolman at work. That video has racked up more than 12 million views on TikTok.

A crowd had gathered to watch and congratulated the officer when the phone was back in its owner's hands. 

A bystander recorded a patrol officer using a gripping tool to pick up someone's cellphone that had fallen to a ledge on the Golden Gate Bridge. Credit: Jesse Meeker via Storyful