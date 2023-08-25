Video: officer skillfully retrieves phone from Golden Gate Bridge ledge

A patrol officer is receiving praise for helping recover a cellphone that had fallen to a ledge on the Golden Gate Bridge.

The officer got flat on his stomach and extended a gripping tool through the barrier on the side of the pedestrian walkway to reach down to the phone.

It took quite an effort, but the officer had the dexterity and precision to lift the phone with the tool and bring it back to its owner.

A visitor from Los Angeles recorded the patrolman at work. That video has racked up more than 12 million views on TikTok.

A crowd had gathered to watch and congratulated the officer when the phone was back in its owner's hands.