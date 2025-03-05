VIDEO: Orinda consignment shop employee, customers pepper sprayed during robbery

The Brief Five suspects robbed the Hilton House Consign & Design in Orinda and pepper sprayed one employee and some customers. The suspects stole jewelry. No arrests have been made.



Employees at an Orinda consignment shop are still in shock after five people entered their store with hammers, breaking glass display cases, stealing jewelry and pepper spraying one worker and customers who got in their way.

The smash-and-grab occurred on Saturday at 11:44 a.m. at the Hilton House Consign & Design on Orinda Way, next door to the police department.

The owner, Cindy, who asked that her last name not be used, said that no one has been arrested yet, but there are leads.

She described the five as young, between 17 and 20, and one of the suspects might have been a young woman.

She also provided a short clip of the surveillance video from inside the store, which shows some of the smash-and-grab, but not the pepper spray part.

Orinda police did not respond for comment.

No one was seriously injured during the robbery, where the suspects grabbed jewelry from the broken display cases.

But one of the employees and some customers were pepper sprayed, Cindy said. There were two others working in the store at the time, as well.

"This has never happened before in 25 years," Cindy said.

She added that her store has been getting a lot of "great support" from the community, especially through a GoFundMe started to pay for what insurance won't.

As for how the employees are feeling?

"Of course they're scared," Cindy said.

The Source Surveillance video, interview with owner.

Surveillance on March 1, 2025 of suspects breaking into Hilton House Consign & Design in Orinda.